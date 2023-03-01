Deputies on lookout for Loranger man missing since Tuesday

Image: TPSO

LORANGER - Sheriff’s deputies in Tangipahoa Parish asked for the public’s assistance Thursday afternoon in locating a missing 48-year-old man from Loranger.

Jack Bartley, Jr. has been missing since Jan. 19.

The man was last seen driving a black Jeep Wrangler which was recovered near Bourbon Street in New Orleans since his disappearance. Bartley has yet to make any contact with family or co-workers since he went missing.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Bartley is urged to contact TPSO Detective Mike Moore at (985) 748-3335.