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Deputies offering $5,000 reward for information about September shooting that killed Hammond teen

3 hours 11 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 1:39 PM May 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Hammond 18-year-old.

Lawrence Wilson died in September after he was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his head. 

Deputies say they received calls on Sept. 29 about shots being fired between two cars on Miley Niquiporo Road, and another call came in after regarding shots being fired at a vehicle at La. Highway 1064 and Rufus Bankston Road.

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Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245. 

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