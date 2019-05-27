Deputies: Man tried to shoplift $300 in liquor, shrimp & crawfish tails

BATON ROUGE - A man was caught red-handed after he tried to walk out of a local Walmart with hundreds of dollars in stolen booze and seafood.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Daniel Wilson was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Walmart on College Drive.

According to arrest records, surveillance video caught Wilson packing 10 bottles of liquor into a backpack. He was then seen placing two bags of raw shrimp and four bags of crawfish tails into a shopping bag.

Wilson was caught trying to leave the store by two employees and a sheriff's deputy. The affidavit says the merchandise found inside his backpack and shopping bag totaled more than $316.

Investigators also learned that Wilson had previously been stopped for shoplifting in Lake Charles and had outstanding warrants in Calcasieu Parish.

He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on theft charges.