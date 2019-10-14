Deputies: Man showed up at house looking for sex with underage girl

MANDEVILLE - A man was arrested after he allegedly planned out a meeting with a 14-year-old girl and then showed up at a home looking for her.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies found Bruce Jourdan, 57, outside a home on Harry Lemons Road Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, Jourdan had exchanged text messages with the underage girl and had arranged a meet-up with so the two could have sex.

Investigators said messages showed Jourdan was well aware of the girl's age but still went where she asked him to meet her.

The sheriff's office says the girl did not live at the home where she told Jourdan to meet her, and she was found safe.

Jourdan was booked on one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.