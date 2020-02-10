Deputies: Man killed by unidentified shooter after answering knock at his door

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday night, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) responded to a fatal shooting on Bayou Fountain Avenue, off Gardere Lane.

Tyler Batiste was hit by gunfire around 11 p.m. and taken to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Witnesses say when Batiste answered a knock on his door, the person at the door shot him.

At this time, deputies have not released information related to a suspect or motive and this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5000.