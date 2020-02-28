Deputies: Man imprisoned his ex-girlfriend in a bedroom for over two months

Willie Shepherd (mugshot)

BATON ROUGE - Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for imprisoning a woman in a room against her will since November and sexually assaulting her.

On Wednesday, deputies were summoned to Woman's Hospital where an injured woman told them her former boyfriend, Willie Shepherd, had been holding her in a room against her will since Thanksgiving.

The woman explained that prior to the harrowing incident she and Shepherd had been living in Minnesota and decided to drive to Baton Rouge for the Thanksgiving holidays.

But when they got to a Baton Rouge home belonging to one of Shepherd's friends, Shepherd allegedly forced the woman to remain in one of its locked bedrooms, not even allowing her out to use the restroom.

The woman told deputies he gave her a bucket to use as a toilet.

The woman went on to say that on one occasion Shepherd accused her of cheating on him with one of his friends while he'd left the house and began punching her in the face before sexually assaulting her.

Shortly after this, the woman allegedly told Shepherd she needed to go to the hospital for an existing medical condition, and this was how she was able to get to Woman's Hospital and summon authorities.

According to an official report, the woman's injuries were in harmony with her account of the 3-month long incident.

So, deputies arrested Shepherd on charges of domestic abuse, sexual battery, false imprisonment, simple assault, and misrepresentation during booking.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.