Deputies: Man fired multiple gunshots into home due to squabble over stolen rifle

Johnny Green

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested on attempted murder charges Sunday after allegedly firing multiple gunshots into a North Stevendale Road home during a squabble over a supposedly stolen firearm.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the incident unfolded last month when Johnny Green and a juvenile accomplice went to a North Stevendale home on the night of Saturday, August 29 around 11 p.m. in hopes of confronting a man who, Green believed, had stolen his AR-15 style rifle.

Investigators say the two pulled up to the home, which is within the 3100 block of North Stevendale Road, in a dark blue Hummer and then used a revolver to fire multiple gunshots into the home's window in an effort to get the man who'd supposedly stolen the rifle to come out.

According to an official report, Green told detectives he knew the man wouldn't answer the door and he hoped to force him out by shooting into his home through the window. Deputies say Green also confirmed that the idea to shoot in such a manner was his, and not his juvenile accomplice's.

Investigators watched ring surveillance camera footage of the incident and were able to identify the dark blue Hummer.

So, on the afternoon of Sunday, September 6, when a disturbance involving men with guns occurred at the same address and authorities who were dispatched noticed Green on scene in the same blue Hummer, they brought him to the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) for questioning.

In their official report, authorities say at the VCU Green admitted to shooting into the North Stevendale Road home on August 29.

Green was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.