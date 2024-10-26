65°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies: Man arrested after acting obscene in window
Trending News
BELLE ROSE - A 26-year-old man was booked into jail in Assumption Parish after deputies said he exposed himself in the window of a mobile home in July.
Cory L. Butler was charged with obscenity.
Deputies said witnesses reported seeing Butler standing in the window of the home being obscene.
Deputies did not reveal where the incident happened but listed Butler's address as on Tyler Lane in Belle Rose.
***************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
-
Tangipahoa Parish display holds a spot for each resident lost to drugs...
-
Tax trade-off: Income tax cut would be offset by sales tax on...
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration