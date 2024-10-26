Deputies: Man arrested after acting obscene in window

BELLE ROSE - A 26-year-old man was booked into jail in Assumption Parish after deputies said he exposed himself in the window of a mobile home in July.

Cory L. Butler was charged with obscenity.

Deputies said witnesses reported seeing Butler standing in the window of the home being obscene.

Deputies did not reveal where the incident happened but listed Butler's address as on Tyler Lane in Belle Rose.

