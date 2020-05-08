75°
Deputies: Man arrested after 10-year-old calls Sheriff's Office for help

Friday, May 08 2020
Adelso Rodriguez Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office tracked down a man accused of "beating" a woman and arrested him five days after the alleged incident.

According to an affidavit, on Saturday, May 2, a 10-year-old called authorities asking for help and saying a man was "beating" a woman. The child hung up before officials were able to get more information, but shortly after the call ended, authorities say a woman called back saying assistance wasn't needed.

According to official records, deputies went to the Skysail Avenue home anyway, where they spoke with a woman and her two young children, who claimed that 38-year-old Adelso Rodriguez had beaten the woman and prevented her from leaving the home. 

Authorities say when they tried to contact Rodriguez, he evaded them.

Detectives were unable to catch up with Rodriguez until Thursday, May 7 when he was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of domestic abuse, battery, child endangerment, and false imprisonment. 

