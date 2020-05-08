Latest Weather Blog
Deputies: Man arrested after 10-year-old calls Sheriff's Office for help
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office tracked down a man accused of "beating" a woman and arrested him five days after the alleged incident.
According to an affidavit, on Saturday, May 2, a 10-year-old called authorities asking for help and saying a man was "beating" a woman. The child hung up before officials were able to get more information, but shortly after the call ended, authorities say a woman called back saying assistance wasn't needed.
According to official records, deputies went to the Skysail Avenue home anyway, where they spoke with a woman and her two young children, who claimed that 38-year-old Adelso Rodriguez had beaten the woman and prevented her from leaving the home.
Authorities say when they tried to contact Rodriguez, he evaded them.
Detectives were unable to catch up with Rodriguez until Thursday, May 7 when he was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of domestic abuse, battery, child endangerment, and false imprisonment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hair stylists and make up artists make business adjustments amid pandemic
-
Louisiana restaurants adjust to new social distancing guidelines
-
Announcement concerning Louisiana's reopening expected Monday
-
Louisiana restaurants adjust to new social distancing guidelines
-
NFL releases schedule for 2020 amid pandemic
Sports Video
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
-
U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities