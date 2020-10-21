Deputies: Man accused of kidnapping 9-year-old made repeated death threats to family members

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday, Oct. 20 authorities released arrest documents that reveal exactly what happened in the hours leading up to the arrest of 41-year-old Kendrick Myles, a man accused of shooting and killing a two-year-old, shooting and injuring two adults, and kidnapping a nine-year-old, all in a span of 24 hours.

According to a report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), on Thursday, Oct. 15 Myles, enraged with a female family member, went to her home while she'd temporarily stepped out to go to a laundromat.

After the incident, the woman told deputies she knew Myles was upset with her as he thought she'd told his wife something that motivated her to leave him.

The woman went on to say Myles told her he was "going to kill her," but she'd shrugged this off in disbelief, saying, "he says that every time he gets angry with someone in the family."

However, according to arrest records Myles went to the woman's home with ill intent. Deputies say while the woman was at an area laundromat, her two sons were home alone, one an 18-year-old and the other a nine-year-old.

When the 18-year-old went outside to take the garbage out, Myles allegedly walked into the home, kicked a bedroom door off its hinges and kidnapped the woman's nine-year-old son.

Shortly after this, the woman said Myles called her twice, saying he'd taken her son.

The arrest report says the woman immediately called her older son and asked him if his younger brother was still in the house and at this point, the teen realized his younger brother was missing and the home had been broken into.

Authorities say Myles then called his father, who is also the nine-year-old boy's grandfather, and told him he was armed with a gun and that he'd kidnapped the boy.

Later that day, EBRSO authorities worked with representatives of the Baton Rouge Police Department as police responded to a shooting/standoff on Snipe Street, where Myles was allegedly holding the nine-year-old hostage.

The nine-year-old was recovered safely and as of Wednesday (Oct. 21).

As of Wednesday, Myles remains in EBR Parish Prison with 13 charges ranging from murder to kidnapping; no bond has been set.