Deputies make arrest in Monday night shooting on Elvin Drive

Lawrence James

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Homicide Detectives responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Elvin Drive Monday evening.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving on Elvin Dr. when he heard gunshots. The victim's vehicle was struck and as a result, he sustained a gunshot wound that caused him to later be transported to the hospital.

Detectives found several assault rifle ammunition cartridges on the road and two homes in the area with damage from the gunfire.

Authorities say witnesses reported seeing two black males get out of a dark-colored sedan on Old Hermitage Drive, shoot in the direction of Elvin Drive, then flee the scene.

After collecting surveillance video footage from nearby residences, detectives identified the gunman to be 20-year-old Lawrence James.

James' maroon 2002 Mazda was seen on camera with a Louisiana license plate, leading detectives to the suspect. He later admitted to firing the gun at the victim and driving the vehicle seen on surveillance video.

Lawrence James was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges: attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property.