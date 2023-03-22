Deputies make arrest in French Settlement shooting, one person in critical condition

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Deputies in Livingston parish arrested one person related to a shooting that left a man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along Highway 16 in French Settlement. Sheriff Jason Ard said a man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical, but stable, condition.

Deputies took one person into custody. Ard said there were multiple reports of shots fired around Livingston Parish, but deputies only found one person hurt.