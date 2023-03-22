70°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies make arrest in French Settlement shooting, one person in critical condition
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Deputies in Livingston parish arrested one person related to a shooting that left a man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along Highway 16 in French Settlement. Sheriff Jason Ard said a man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical, but stable, condition.
Trending News
Deputies took one person into custody. Ard said there were multiple reports of shots fired around Livingston Parish, but deputies only found one person hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
Livingston Parish Library System searching for permanent administrators; interim director appointed Tuesday
-
'Baton Rouge is a safe place': BRPD chief addresses worries over recent...
-
Worker who narrowly survived crash caused by overdosing driver has long road...
-
Police were investigating Nathan Millard case when man fled from officers, caused...