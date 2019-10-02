88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for work release inmate who left Pointe Coupee job site, fled parish

9 hours 50 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 October 02, 2019 10:11 AM October 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - Authorities are looking for an offender who's on the run after stealing a truck from his work release site. 

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office says Matthew Gray left his job site at New Roads Motor Company sometime Tuesday. Gray reportedly left the area in a white 2019 Ford F-150.

The sheriff's office says it believes Gray has already made his way out of Pointe Coupee.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-638-3271 or  694-3737.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days