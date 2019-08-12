96°
Deputies looking for woman who stole $500 worth of beauty supplies
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking for a woman who stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a beauty supply store.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the crime happened at a Sally's Beauty Supply in Baton Rouge Aug.1. Surveillance cameras spotted the woman going behind a counter and taking about $500 worth of items.
Anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.
