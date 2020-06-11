80°
Deputies looking for West Baton Rouge 'beer bandit'

3 hours 56 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 June 11, 2020 4:55 PM June 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a so-called "beer bandit" who's stolen from several different businesses in the West Baton Rouge area.

The sheriff's office says the man has been caught on surveillance footage taking cases of beer from at least five different convenience stores. Officials said the person has been accompanied by two other men and stole three to five cases of beer at each location.

He was last seen driving a silver/gray older model Honda Civic with damage to the driver side rear panel and bumper.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225) 343-9234.

