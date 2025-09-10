Deputies looking for two accused of stealing from Dollar General outside Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for two people accused of stealing merchandise and laundry detergent from a Dollar General.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said two women went into the Dollar General along Highway 22 outside of Ponchatoula on Aug. 23 and stole a large amount of items.

Deputies said one of them exited out the back and the other walked out the front door without paying for any of the merchandise.

Anyone with information about the theft can call (985) 514-8181.