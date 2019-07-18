Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies looking for thief who took puppy in East Baton Rouge break-in

12 hours 7 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 July 18, 2019 10:05 AM July 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
ZACHARY - Authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout for a thief who made off with a puppy after breaking into a home last week.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the theft happened July 11 at the Sweetbriar Trailer Park on Samuels Road. Surveillance video captured the burglar stealing several items, including the victim's pet.

Authorities did not immediately release a description of the dog.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.

