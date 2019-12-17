43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for suspect who fled on foot near US 190

1 hour 12 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 December 17, 2019 2:17 PM December 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says it's looking for a person who evaded deputies on foot Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says the individual had arrest warrants and fled a traffic stop on foot. Deputies were still in the area of US 190 and LA 415 as of around 2 o'clock.

No further details are available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days