Deputies looking for suspect who fled on foot near US 190

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says it's looking for a person who evaded deputies on foot Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says the individual had arrest warrants and fled a traffic stop on foot. Deputies were still in the area of US 190 and LA 415 as of around 2 o'clock.

No further details are available at this time.

