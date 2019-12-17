Deputies looking for suspect who fled on foot near US 190

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says it's looking for a person who evaded deputies on foot Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says the individual had arrest warrants and fled a traffic stop on foot. Deputies were still in the area of US 190 and LA 415 as of around 2 o'clock.

The right lane is blocked on US 190 East past LA 415 due to police activity: Authorities are chasing a suspect wanted from Texas; The foot pursuit is unfolding near this area pic.twitter.com/69gBdjnjbY — WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) December 17, 2019

No further details are available at this time.