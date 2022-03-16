58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for person who stabbed victim, stole truck, took off down I-12

9 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, March 16 2022 Mar 16, 2022 March 16, 2022 9:27 PM March 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are looking for a person who stabbed a victim and then stole his truck between Satsuma and Walker on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to sheriff's deputies, the truck was stolen around 5 p.m. along I-12 in the westbound lanes. 

The victim is at a hospital receiving treatment for his wounds. He is in serious but stable condition.

Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies said they did not know how the truck was stolen or why the man was stabbed. 

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (225) 686-2241. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days