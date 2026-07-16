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Deputies looking for person who bought $180 worth of merchandise at Best Buy with stolen debit card

21 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 11:48 AM July 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a person who allegedly charged more than $180 to a stolen debit card at a Baton Rouge Best Buy. 

Deputies said a man's bag and debit card inside it were stolen while he was at a business in East Baton Rouge Parish. The man told law enforcement his card was used to make two fraudulent purchases at Best Buy on Millerville Road, totaling $182.30. 

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The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the person who allegedly used the card. They are asking anyone with information about the theft to call (225) 389-5000. 

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