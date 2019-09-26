Deputies looking for pepper-spraying phone thief

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies released photos Wednesday of a man who stole more than $2,500 worth of phones after he pepper-sprayed a phone store employee.

Investigators said on Jan. 18 the man went into a T-Mobile store on Siegen Lane and began looking at phones and tablets. A sales rep went up to the man to see if he needed help, and deputies said the man shot pepper spray into the employee's face.

Deputies said the man cut several phones and tablets off the wall and took off running when another worker came up from the back of the store.

Investigators said the man was last seen running north through the Target parking lot behind Chick Fil-A. Deputies said he was a black male with medium skin ton, approximately 5' 5" tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds, wearing a dark V-neck sweater vest with a tan long-sleeve shirt and dark-colored hat with blue jeans.

Investigators believe the same man robbed a T-Mobile store in New Orleans on Feb. 15. Deputies said the man sprayed some kind of chemical into the air around the store's door to prevent anyone from following him.

Anyone with information about these crimes or the man's identity should call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000.