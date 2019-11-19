73°
Deputies looking for pair who swindled cashier out of nearly $700 in cigarettes
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man and woman who fooled a gas station clerk so they could swipe cartons full of cigarettes from behind the counter.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the theft happened Nov. 15 at a Race Trac gas station.
Investigators say the woman distracted the employee while the man snuck behind the counter stuffed 10 cartons of cigarettes into his clothes. The cigarettes were estimated to be worth $670 in total.
Surveillance video spotted leaving the business in a White Ford Explorer.
Anyone with info is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)389-5064.
