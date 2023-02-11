Deputies looking for pair caught on camera using chain, truck to rip ATM from store Friday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a pair of suspects who were caught on video breaking into a corner store before using their truck to rip an ATM out of the business.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway around 1:54 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say video surveillance shows at least two Black male suspects showing up to the store in a silver Ford utility/service truck. They allegedly got out of the vehicle, cut the lock of the roll-up door and shattered the front glass with a sledgehammer.

Once inside, the suspects tied an ATM to their truck using a chain and hook before driving off and ripping it out of the building, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the burglary is urged to contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5064.