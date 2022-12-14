58°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for missing teen in St. Helena Parish
Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from her home early Tuesday morning.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Ryliegh Merceir was last seen at her home around 2:30 a.m. The department did not immediately provide a more specific location but said she was wearing black gym shorts and a white shirt at the time.
Trending News
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at (225)222-4413.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tornado sightings in New Iberia
-
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in Caddo Parish
-
Underground pipe repaired following 2 On Your Side report
-
DEMCO says they are prepared to respond should severe weather cause power...
-
EBR Parish clearing drainage structures ahead of severe weather