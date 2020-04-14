59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for missing Port Allen man

22 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 April 14, 2020 11:02 AM April 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Deputies are looking for a man who disappeared earlier this month.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Peter Alex Cannella, 39, was last seen leaving his home between 8 and 9 a.m. on April 6. 

Cannella is about 6 feet tall and weighs 173 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, a crew cut hair style and glasses.

He was seen wearing a white/white striped button-up shirt and blue jeans and was driving a gray 2011 Ford pickup truck with Michigan license plate DPE5425. 

Cannella is also known to visit Catholic churches in various areas.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days