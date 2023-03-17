Deputies looking for missing 79-year-old woman last seen in Prairieville

UPDATE: Carolyn Bush was found safe Thursday evening.

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are looking for a woman with dementia who left her home Thursday and never returned.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Carolyn Bush, 79, was seen leaving her home on John Broussard Road in Prairieville sometime Thursday afternoon. Her family told deputies that she takes medication for dementia and that she left it behind when she drove away Thursday.

Her cell phone was said to be turned off with no other way to track her. She was driving a white 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 with the license plate B541787.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact law enforcement at (225) 621-8300.