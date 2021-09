Deputies looking for missing 2-year-old; last seen at apartment complex off S Harrell's Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex off S Harrell's Ferry Road for a missing two-year-old boy.

Family told WBRZ that the child has been gone since 3 p.m. Deputies said the boy was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with white lettering and diaper with no shoes.

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-5000.