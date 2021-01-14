Deputies looking for man who used motorized cart to shoplift

GONZALES - Authorities are looking for a man who apparently shoplifted while browsing the store in a motorized shopping cart.

Surveillance cameras from the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Gonzales show the suspected thief browsing the store Saturday. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the man used the cart to conceal stolen merchandise and exited the store.

He was seen driving away in a silver four-door Dodge Ram truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 225-621-4636.