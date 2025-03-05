Deputies looking for man who used fake ID, stolen cards to buy $16K worth of lawn equipment

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of stealing credit cards and using them to buy two lawn mowers worth thousands of dollars .

Deputies said the man was seen on surveillance footage and is suspected of using fraudulent credit cards and identification to purchase over $16,000 on the two mowers in January. According to deputies, the man used an ID with a fake name to make the purchases with stolen cards.

"Detectives believe that the picture that was released is in fact the suspect," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Deputies said they would not disclose the name of the business "as it still under investigation."

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity as well as his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.