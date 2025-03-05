64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for man who used fake ID, stolen cards to buy $16K worth of lawn equipment

1 hour 6 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, March 05 2025 Mar 5, 2025 March 05, 2025 1:34 PM March 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of stealing credit cards and using them to buy two lawn mowers worth thousands of dollars .

Deputies said the man was seen on surveillance footage and is suspected of using fraudulent credit cards and identification to purchase over $16,000 on the two mowers in January. According to deputies, the man used an ID with a fake name to make the purchases with stolen cards. 

"Detectives believe that the picture that was released is in fact the suspect," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Deputies said they would not disclose the name of the business "as it still under investigation."

Trending News

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity as well as his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days