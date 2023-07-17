87°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for man who broke into business, stole $1K work of rims
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man who broke into a business and stole rims valued at more than $1,000.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office did not say when or where the burglary happened.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the suspect in the photo should call (225) 490-8599.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Roads buckling due to heat more common this year, DOTD says
-
St. George organizers will appeal to La. Supreme Court in last-ditch effort...
-
Fire at Dow burned for 32 hours after explosion
-
LSU Tigers open up talk at SEC Media Days
-
Dash cam catches terrifying moment when tree fell through powerline, onto vehicle...