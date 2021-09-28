74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies looking for man & woman after stabbing at Prairieville bar

PRAIRIEVILLE - A bar patron was stabbed multiple times by another customer over the weekend.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim was stabbed around 10 p.m. Sept. 25 at Mom's Bar. According to witnesses, the suspect and victim got into a fight that led to the stabbing.

The suspect, described as a white male with brown hair and a stocky build, left the scene with a woman. She was described as a heavy-set woman around five feet, four inches tall with shoulder length brunette hair and wearing glasses. 

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411.

