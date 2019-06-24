74°
Deputies looking for injured man in Gonzales, AirMed on scene

Monday, June 24 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Officials are searching for a man with reported injuries Monday night in Ascension Parish.

The incident was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 13000 block of George Rouyea Road, located off Highway 621 in Gonzales.

Sources tell WBRZ AirMed responded to the scene after a call was made to officials regarding a man with a "neck wound." It's unclear what type of wound the person sustained.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating.

We've reached out to authorities for more information.

