Deputies looking for gunman who allegedly shot his father in EBR neighborhood

1 hour 57 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 September 27, 2019 5:29 PM September 27, 2019 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man was shot by his adult son during a confrontation in a neighborhood off Foster Road Friday.

The shooting was reported before 5 p.m. on Northdale Drive near N Park Avenue. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time. 

According to the sheriff's office, the suspected shooter is the victim's son. 

Deputies are now searching the area for the gunman.

