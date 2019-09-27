87°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for gunman who allegedly shot his father in EBR neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man was shot by his adult son during a confrontation in a neighborhood off Foster Road Friday.
The shooting was reported before 5 p.m. on Northdale Drive near N Park Avenue. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspected shooter is the victim's son.
Deputies are now searching the area for the gunman.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Truck stop in Grosse Tete sees spike in visitors after camel story...
-
Laine Hardy surprises elementary students in Central
-
One injured in overnight shooting on Braewood Ave.
-
Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash set for this weekend
-
Party with Hardy: American Idol winner gears up for homecoming bash
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese