Deputies looking for construction vehicle stolen from work site in Livingston Parish

1 hour 10 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 September 17, 2019 3:51 PM September 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for whoever absconded with a large piece of construction equipment in Livingston Parish.

The Livingston Parish says the theft happened Sep. 9 at a construction site along Juban Road. A surveillance camera nearby caught the thief speeding away with Bobcat Skid Steer loaded on a trailer.

The sheriff's office says the $47,000 piece of equipment was fitted with a GPS tracker, but it had been removed. It was last spotted in Washington Parish, the department says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.

