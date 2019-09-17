78°
Deputies looking for construction vehicle stolen from work site in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for whoever absconded with a large piece of construction equipment in Livingston Parish.
The Livingston Parish says the theft happened Sep. 9 at a construction site along Juban Road. A surveillance camera nearby caught the thief speeding away with Bobcat Skid Steer loaded on a trailer.
The sheriff's office says the $47,000 piece of equipment was fitted with a GPS tracker, but it had been removed. It was last spotted in Washington Parish, the department says.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.
