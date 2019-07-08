Deputies looking for carjacker who stole truck with dog inside

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is looking for a thief who stole a pick-up truck with the owner's dog still inside.

The theft happened over the weekend at the corner of Antioch Road and Tiger Bend Road.

The victim told deputies that an unidentified woman jumped into his truck, which was left running and unlocked, and drove off. The man was reportedly hurt while trying to stop the woman from pulling away.

The victim's dog, a Labrador Weimer mix, was also inside the vehicle at the time.

The truck is described as a 2009 black Toyota Tacoma, with a hard bed cover, a sticker shaped like a bone that reads "Camp Bow Wow" and plate number X309223.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 5'4" to 5'7", with blonde hair shaved on both sides with a ponytail on top, covered with sores on face and body. She was seen wearing capri pants and combat boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)389-5061.