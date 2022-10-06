63°
Deputies looking for band of car burglars accused of targeting upscale Denham Springs homes

Thursday, October 06 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a band of car burglars seen breaking into vehicles outside upscale homes in Livingston Parish this week.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the thieves burglarized cars in subdivisions off Dunn Road in Denham Springs on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Surveillance from a home's carport security camera shows one of the suspects allegedly sneaking up to break into a vehicle.

Officials say the suspects are believed to frequent Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the burglaries is urged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241.

