54°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for 16-year-old runaway last seen Sunday afternoon
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies in Livingston Parish are looking for a teenager who left home Sunday and has not been seen since.
According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Kayden Tanksley left his home in Denham Springs without permission Sunday at 3 p.m.
Deputies say no foul play is suspected, but the teenager takes medication daily and he does not have his medicine with him.
Trending News
Anyone with information should call (225) 686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeless people set up camp near neighborhood off Siegen Lane
-
Gray's Army Foundation on the importance of AEDs
-
New coalition underway in Baton Rouge to promote CPR and AED awareness
-
Coroner: 13-year-old killed in shooting near Hooper Road gas station
-
Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning