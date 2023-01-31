Deputies looking for 16-year-old runaway last seen Sunday afternoon

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies in Livingston Parish are looking for a teenager who left home Sunday and has not been seen since.

According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Kayden Tanksley left his home in Denham Springs without permission Sunday at 3 p.m.

Deputies say no foul play is suspected, but the teenager takes medication daily and he does not have his medicine with him.

Anyone with information should call (225) 686-2241.