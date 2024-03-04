Deputies looking for 15-year-old girl who ran away from home

HAMMOND - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish said they are looking for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home Feb. 25.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Grace Meyers was last seen on Adams Road in Hammond. Meyers is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5'4" tall.

Anyone with information on Meyers whereabouts can call (985) 748-3353.