Deputies looking for 15-year-old girl who ran away from home

5 hours 2 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, March 04 2024 Mar 4, 2024 March 04, 2024 3:27 PM March 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish said they are looking for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home Feb. 25. 

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Grace Meyers was last seen on Adams Road in Hammond. Meyers is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5'4" tall. 

Anyone with information on Meyers whereabouts can call (985) 748-3353. 

