Deputies looking for 15-year-old girl who ran away from home
HAMMOND - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish said they are looking for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home Feb. 25.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Grace Meyers was last seen on Adams Road in Hammond. Meyers is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5'4" tall.
Anyone with information on Meyers whereabouts can call (985) 748-3353.
