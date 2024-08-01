95°
Deputies locate man missing from Baton Rouge assisted living center

3 hours 32 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2024 Aug 1, 2024 August 01, 2024 1:45 PM August 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Sheriff's deputies asked for the public's help in the search for a man who walked away from an assisted living center in Baton Rouge.

James Bowman, 76, was located safely on Burbank Drive.

The sheriff's office said Bowman had been diagnosed with dementia. 

