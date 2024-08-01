94°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies locate man missing from Baton Rouge assisted living center
BATON ROUGE — Sheriff's deputies asked for the public's help in the search for a man who walked away from an assisted living center in Baton Rouge.
James Bowman, 76, was located safely on Burbank Drive.
The sheriff's office said Bowman had been diagnosed with dementia.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Port Allen man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile
-
Judge: Port Allen administrator cannot run for mayor because of property tax...
-
3 teenagers vandalized church in Central, one charged
-
Sewer plant in Ascension neighborhood? After outcry, wastewater utility reverses course
-
2une In Previews: EBR Back to School Bash