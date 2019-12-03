Deputies investigating woman's body found in canal in Ascension Parish

48°
2 hours 56 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 December 03, 2019 4:47 PM December 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT - Authorities are investigating a body that was found floating in a canal Tuesday afternoon.

The discovery was found in the water along Highway 431 in the St. Amant area. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the body appears to be that of a woman but could share few other details at this moment.

Investigators have found no signs of foul play at this time.

