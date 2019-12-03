48°
Deputies investigating woman's body found in canal in Ascension Parish
ST. AMANT - Authorities are investigating a body that was found floating in a canal Tuesday afternoon.
The discovery was found in the water along Highway 431 in the St. Amant area. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the body appears to be that of a woman but could share few other details at this moment.
Investigators have found no signs of foul play at this time.
