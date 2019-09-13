94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies investigating 'suspicious death' after body found on Pride-Port Hudson Road

Friday, September 13 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRIDE - There was a large law enforcement presence overnight near a home in Pride.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies was called to a "suspicious death" at a home in the 152600 block of Pride-Port Hudson Road.

Crews arrived at the home around midnight. A body was found at the scene, but a cause of death wasn't provided. Authorities said detectives are "currently investigating the death as a homicide and are in the very early stages."

The coroner's office confirmed that an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with any information on the death can call authorities at 389-5000.

