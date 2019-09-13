Deputies investigating 'suspicious death' after body found on Pride-Port Hudson Road

PRIDE - There was a large law enforcement presence overnight near a home in Pride.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies was called to a "suspicious death" at a home in the 152600 block of Pride-Port Hudson Road.

Crews arrived at the home around midnight. A body was found at the scene, but a cause of death wasn't provided. Authorities said detectives are "currently investigating the death as a homicide and are in the very early stages."

Right now, there’s a heavy police presence surrounding a home on Pride-Port Hudson Road. We have few details at the time, but we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/gy9SjsLH4T — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) September 13, 2019

The coroner's office confirmed that an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with any information on the death can call authorities at 389-5000.