Deputies investigating string of car break-ins at Luxury Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a slew of break-ins at two apartment complexes in the capitol area that left residents extremely frustrated.

"Why me, the insurance people don't want to hear that, it was a bad Monday that's all I can say," said Cashius Jackson, a resident at The Addison apartments.

Cashius sat vacuuming his car once he came home from work after he started his morning with a sight he didn't want to see.

"All my window was gone then I saw his out and hers out," said Jackson.

Tenants at the Addison apartments woke up this morning to their car windows busted, seats covered in glass, and that same glass all over the parking lot.

"I went around to my car, like I usually do, to unlock it and I noticed my window was shattered," said Anastasia Solovyova.

Anastasia and her boyfriend own two of 14 cars at the Addison apartment complex near the Mall of Louisiana that were broken into and items were stolen.

"Honestly I was in shock because I didn't think it would happen in this area, it could happen anywhere but I wasn't expecting it to happen here," said Solovyova.

But this wasn’t the first time this complex has seen break-ins.

"This is the third-string since I've lived here. My car wasn't broken last night, but it was last time,” said Jonathan France, another tenant at the Addison.

France has lived here about a year, he says from what he's seen he doesn't believe these thieves are amateurs.

"They pulled one of the panels off and was able to gain access, they also, were smart enough to see the light on the dash,, and open up the hood pulling the battery cable to deactivate the alarm,” said France.

This leaves people like Anastasia worried about her safety.

"I'm a little concerned now and a little scared,” said Solovyova, demanding stepped-up security.

"We need cameras, we need some type of constable or sheriff parked out here every day,” said Jackson.

"We pay a lot to stay here, we figure if we pay that much it should come with some sort of security, seeing that they still haven't put up any cameras, no gates, no security at night is pretty upsetting,” said France.

The management at the Addison, told WBRZ they have patrols that go around at night but have contacted the sheriff's office asking them to add more. Deputies are also investigating the four break-ins at the Enclave at Cedar Lodge.