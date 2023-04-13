62°
Deputies investigating shooting off Gardere Lane Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was shot after authorities received reports of gunfire in a neighborhood off Gardere Lane Thursday night.
The shoot was reported around 7:30 p.m. on Mariner Drive. Sources told WBRZ that one victim was taken to a hospital.
It's unclear what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
