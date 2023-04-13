62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigating shooting off Gardere Lane Thursday night

1 hour 1 minute 21 seconds ago Thursday, April 13 2023 Apr 13, 2023 April 13, 2023 7:57 PM April 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was shot after authorities received reports of gunfire in a neighborhood off Gardere Lane Thursday night. 

The shoot was reported around 7:30 p.m. on Mariner Drive. Sources told WBRZ that one victim was taken to a hospital. 

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days