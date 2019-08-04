88°
Deputies investigating shooting near Gardere Lane

Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - E.B.R Sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on the 8500 block of Old Hermitage, in the Gardere Lane area.

According to authorities, one victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

At the scene, deputies found multiple round fired and at least one residential building and two vehicle were hit.

Detectives are still conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story. 

