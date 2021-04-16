66°
Deputies investigating reports of gunfire at Port Allen casino

1 hour 24 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, April 16 2021 Apr 16, 2021 April 16, 2021 12:02 PM April 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials are investigating reports of gunfire at a casino in West Baton Rouge.

The situation was first reported at the Wild Fire Casino along LA 415 shortly before noon Friday. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said reports suggest someone opened fire from a vehicle outside the casino.

Deputies said no injuries were reported.

There are currently no details on a possible suspect.

