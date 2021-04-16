66°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating reports of gunfire at Port Allen casino
PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials are investigating reports of gunfire at a casino in West Baton Rouge.
The situation was first reported at the Wild Fire Casino along LA 415 shortly before noon Friday. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said reports suggest someone opened fire from a vehicle outside the casino.
Deputies said no injuries were reported.
There are currently no details on a possible suspect.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Despite minor weather damage, new vaccine site opens in Baton Rouge
-
Power outages caused by Friday's early morning storm affect BR schools
-
Drainage issues concern BR residents who say they've never needed flood insurance...
-
Rainy, cooler conditions expected throughout the morning
-
Early morning storm rolls through BR, surrounding areas
Sports Video
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees