Deputies investigating reported gun battle between vehicles on Bluebonnet Blvd.

1 hour 59 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 July 23, 2020 12:27 PM July 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shootout that reportedly unfolded on a roadway near I-10 Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says shots were fired on Bluebonnet Boulevard near the interstate around noon. A sheriff's office spokesperson said the bullets were fired from two vehicles which were targeting one another.

It did not appear that anyone was struck by the gunfire. 

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

