Deputies investigating reported gun battle between vehicles on Bluebonnet Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shootout that reportedly unfolded on a roadway near I-10 Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says shots were fired on Bluebonnet Boulevard near the interstate around noon. A sheriff's office spokesperson said the bullets were fired from two vehicles which were targeting one another.

It did not appear that anyone was struck by the gunfire.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.