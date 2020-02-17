Deputies investigating rash of late-night vehicle burglaries near Mall of Louisiana, at fire stations

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating about three dozen burglaries that happened at a hotel and at the St. George Fire Department around the same time Saturday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the burglars hit a total of 31 vehicles outside the Hyatt Place hotel on Bluebonnet Boulevard, directly across from the Mall of Louisiana. Guns were taken from two vehicles in the parking lot. Six more had personal items missing from them, with nothing taken from the other vehicles showing signs of forced entry.

Around the same time, investigators say five vehicles were burglarized at the St. George Fire Station on Jefferson Highway. Firearms were also stolen from some of those vehicles.

A St. George Fire Department spokesperson says two other incidents have been reported at other stations in recent weeks. Seven vehicles were previously broken into at the Sharp Road station, and at least four more were burglarized at the Prescott Road station.

It's unclear whether there is a connection between the hotel break-ins and the fire department incidents. Both remain under investigation.